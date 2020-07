Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard green community guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Parkside Commons welcomes 56 new apartments to an already award-winning community! Eco-friendly living meets luxury lifestyle here at Parkside Commons. Located right off of Route 1 in Chelsea, Parkside Commons offers a top-end apartment living within the confines of an urban setting. Parkside Commons has received numerous accolades for its achievements in eco-friendly living combined with luxurious style. In 2009 Parkside was recognized as an LEED Silver Certified Building, acknowledging brilliance in energy and environmentally efficient design. In living at Parkside Commons you have access to exclusive amenities to fulfill your lifestyle. The MBTA Commuter Rail’s Chelsea station is only 1.5 miles from Parkside and the Blue Line rapid transit is only 2 miles. Logain Airport sits less than 2 miles from the entrance to Parkside Commons.