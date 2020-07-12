/
/
/
broadway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
1135 Apartments for rent in Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Broadway
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
52 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Chelsea - Newly renovated spacious 3 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Chelsea center close to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Socially distanced showings available at your convenience.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
26 Princeton St 3
26 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1 sqft
Renovated 5 bed 2 bath in East Boston....So Close to everything.. Many others as well..Do Not Wait, call , text or email David today 508-367-8854iP
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
105 Franklin St.
105 Franklin Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
152 Saratoga St.
152 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Spectacular Single Family Home, gutted to the studs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Broadway
425 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Luxury Apartments in Chelsea's Bellingham square!! - Property Id: 156576 Be the FIRST to live in Chelsea's BRAND NEW luxury two-bedroom. Enjoy the beauty of a modern lifestyle with this new renovation located right in the heart of Bellingham square.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13 Wordsworth
13 Wordsworth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 Bath. Great Porch / Backyard. Close to Wood Island T stop. Fantastic Unit! Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
722 Saratoga St.
722 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment was fully gutted and renovated in 2016. This apartment has new everything.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
198 Falcon St.
198 Falcon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Bright, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment in a recently updated 2 family on Eagle Hill in East Boston features a living room, eat-in kitchen, and a year-round porch overlooking the Chelsea River and the Condor Street Urban Wild.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
254 Saratoga
254 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated 700 sf one-bedroom floor-through apartment with in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, high-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 Saratoga
400 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
580 sqft
Come see this lovely two bedroom apartment in the Eagle Hill area. Located on the 2nd floor this two-bedroom wall carpeting. The building is meticulously maintained by owners. Short distance to either Wood Island or Airport blue line stops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
676 Saratoga St.
676 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
342 Meridian
342 Meridian Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2-4 Lexington
2 Lexington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1000 sqft
This third floor 2 bed 2 bath loft-style apartment boasts high ceilings, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a large living area with exposed brick walls, steel beams and columns.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MASaugus, MAMelrose, MALynn, MAStoneham, MA