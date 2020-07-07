All apartments in Chelsea
One Webster Apartments

1 Webster Ave · (617) 206-1936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150
Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Oct 6

$2,184

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Oct 2

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Webster Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
pool
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
conference room
car wash area
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
At One Webster, residents receive the VIP treatment. Whether you are looking for a one or two bedroom apartment, we will provide you with first-class luxury living and every modern convenience. One Webster is located just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and nightlife Boston has to offer. Enjoy artfully designed apartment interiors with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet style kitchens with granite countertops. Recharge your thirst for life in our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, take a break in our residential Wi-Fi lounge, or relax at our resort style pool. Whatever your pleasure, One Webster is the place!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Unassigned parking garage: $50/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Webster Apartments have any available units?
One Webster Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Webster Apartments have?
Some of One Webster Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Webster Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
One Webster Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Webster Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, One Webster Apartments is pet friendly.
Does One Webster Apartments offer parking?
Yes, One Webster Apartments offers parking.
Does One Webster Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Webster Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Webster Apartments have a pool?
Yes, One Webster Apartments has a pool.
Does One Webster Apartments have accessible units?
No, One Webster Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does One Webster Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Webster Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does One Webster Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Webster Apartments has units with air conditioning.
