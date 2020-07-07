One Webster Apartments

Amenities
At One Webster, residents receive the VIP treatment. Whether you are looking for a one or two bedroom apartment, we will provide you with first-class luxury living and every modern convenience. One Webster is located just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and nightlife Boston has to offer. Enjoy artfully designed apartment interiors with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet style kitchens with granite countertops. Recharge your thirst for life in our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, take a break in our residential Wi-Fi lounge, or relax at our resort style pool. Whatever your pleasure, One Webster is the place!