One Webster Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room car wash area coffee bar community garden courtyard internet cafe dog park doorman fire pit game room green community on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna

At One Webster, residents receive the VIP treatment. Whether you are looking for a one or two bedroom apartment, we will provide you with first-class luxury living and every modern convenience. One Webster is located just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and nightlife Boston has to offer. Enjoy artfully designed apartment interiors with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet style kitchens with granite countertops. Recharge your thirst for life in our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, take a break in our residential Wi-Fi lounge, or relax at our resort style pool. Whatever your pleasure, One Webster is the place!