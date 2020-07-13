All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Windsor Cambridge Park

160 Cambridge Park Dr · (614) 349-3472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 591 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 18

$3,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Cambridge Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
internet cafe
elevator
green community
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
yoga
Welcome to Windsor at Cambridge Park, where upscale sophistication meets urban convenience. Windsor at Cambridge Park is a new community located at the corner of Alewife Brook Parkway and Cambridge Park Drive in North Cambridge. Our central location puts you within an easy walk to the MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station where you can be at Harvard, MIT and Downtown Boston in just a few stops. Windsor at Cambridge Park modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes feature unmatched high-end finishes, fixtures and appliances, including gourmet kitchens with energy efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, wood flooring, painted accent walls, large closets and spa-like baths. Breathe easy knowing our LEED Gold certified community is smoke-free. This active pet-friendly community in the heart of Cambridge features extensive outdoor gathering and recreation with multiple fire pits and grilling stations, a resort-style seasonal pool, and ample bike storage with rider lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom) - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $25 Lock Change Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Dogs
rent: $75/month per dog
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat
Storage Details: Storage Available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Cambridge Park have any available units?
Windsor Cambridge Park has 34 units available starting at $2,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Cambridge Park have?
Some of Windsor Cambridge Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Cambridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Cambridge Park is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor Cambridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Cambridge Park is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Cambridge Park offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Cambridge Park offers parking.
Does Windsor Cambridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Cambridge Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Cambridge Park have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Cambridge Park has a pool.
Does Windsor Cambridge Park have accessible units?
No, Windsor Cambridge Park does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Cambridge Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Cambridge Park has units with dishwashers.
