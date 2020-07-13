Windsor Cambridge Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center internet cafe elevator green community parking garage internet access lobby online portal pet friendly yoga

Welcome to Windsor at Cambridge Park, where upscale sophistication meets urban convenience. Windsor at Cambridge Park is a new community located at the corner of Alewife Brook Parkway and Cambridge Park Drive in North Cambridge. Our central location puts you within an easy walk to the MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station where you can be at Harvard, MIT and Downtown Boston in just a few stops. Windsor at Cambridge Park modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes feature unmatched high-end finishes, fixtures and appliances, including gourmet kitchens with energy efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, wood flooring, painted accent walls, large closets and spa-like baths. Breathe easy knowing our LEED Gold certified community is smoke-free. This active pet-friendly community in the heart of Cambridge features extensive outdoor gathering and recreation with multiple fire pits and grilling stations, a resort-style seasonal pool, and ample bike storage with rider lounge.