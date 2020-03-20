All apartments in Brookline
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Rd

69 Sherman Road · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA 02467
South Brookline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2340 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
on-site laundry
tennis court
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953

Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston. Perfect for commuters looking for green space and a quiet area that isn't too far from the city or medical area.

These duplex apartments have many great features: Dishwasher, Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, and back patio. Rent includes heat and hot water.

Additional amenities include: shuttle service to Reservoir T station (Green Line)*, access to the on-site fitness center and business center with computers and printers*, tennis and outdoor basketball courts, walking/jogging trails in Hancock Woods, on-site zipcar, additional laundry facilities, on-site maintenance and management, and resident events.

**Some amenities require a 1-time fee of $245.
***Pricing and availability are subject to change.
****DO NOT APPLY DIRECTLY ON THIS SITE. CALL FOR DETAILS. NO APP FEE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256953
Property Id 256953

(RLNE5776428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

