62 Lancaster Terrace

Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Heat hot water included, a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large 1 bedroom with renovated kitchen, updated cabinets, tons of counter space, great apartment with redone hardwood floors, high ceilings, the living room is enormous and fits a large L shape sectional and it has enough room for a dining table. Large bedroom can fit queen size bed, great light and tons of closet space. Bathroom is large with great detailing. A well behaved cat is welcomed :) Located in Brookline, walk 2 blocks to the Washington Square or Washington Square T stop on the C line. Fast walk to Coolidge corner where there are tons of shops and restaurants. Quick T ride to Allston, Kenmore, Fenway, Brighton, Newton, Hynes convention, Copley, Back Bay, Longwood medical area, South Station, Financial District and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.