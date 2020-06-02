All apartments in Brookline
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
62 Lancaster Terrace
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

62 Lancaster Terrace

62 Lancaster Terrace · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brookline
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

62 Lancaster Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Heat hot water included, a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large 1 bedroom with renovated kitchen, updated cabinets, tons of counter space, great apartment with redone hardwood floors, high ceilings, the living room is enormous and fits a large L shape sectional and it has enough room for a dining table. Large bedroom can fit queen size bed, great light and tons of closet space. Bathroom is large with great detailing. A well behaved cat is welcomed :) Located in Brookline, walk 2 blocks to the Washington Square or Washington Square T stop on the C line. Fast walk to Coolidge corner where there are tons of shops and restaurants. Quick T ride to Allston, Kenmore, Fenway, Brighton, Newton, Hynes convention, Copley, Back Bay, Longwood medical area, South Station, Financial District and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have any available units?
62 Lancaster Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 62 Lancaster Terrace have?
Some of 62 Lancaster Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Lancaster Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
62 Lancaster Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Lancaster Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Lancaster Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace offer parking?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have a pool?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have accessible units?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Lancaster Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Lancaster Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
