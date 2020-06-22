Rent Calculator
42 Harvard Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
42 Harvard Ave.
42 Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
42 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
42 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 42 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Harvard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
