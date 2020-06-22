All apartments in Brookline
42 Harvard Ave.
42 Harvard Ave.

42 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

42 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
42 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 42 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Harvard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Harvard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Harvard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
