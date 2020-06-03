All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

33 Addington Rd 3

33 Addington Road · (207) 356-1327
Location

33 Addington Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available Beautiful 3 Bed - Updated, 9/1 - Property Id: 283958

Beautiful and rarely available 3 bedroom unit in Brookline's quietest neighborhood - fully updated kitchen and bathroom, tons of light from large windows and a small private porch! An open and inviting floor bathed in light leads to large and sunny bedrooms, and the kicker - 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED! This top floor unit has it all in the perfect location; central AC / Heat, heat and hot water included in rent, parking, and private outdoor space. Available 9/1, but don't miss this one - reach out to Roy Donnelly today at Kingston Real Estate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283958
Property Id 283958

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

