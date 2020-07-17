32 Park St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

Available 09/01/20 Massive 2 bed in the heart of Coolidge! - Property Id: 289947



-Massive 2 bedroom at GORGEOUS courtyard building

-No Broker Fee

- Heat included

-Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules)

-Laundry on site

- Blocks from the Heart of Coolidge Corner, T, bus routes and TRADER JOES!

-Available 9/1

- 1 possible parking space available at additional cost



Please respond with your email and a little information about yourself.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289947

