32 Park St

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Massive 2 bed in the heart of Coolidge! - Property Id: 289947
-Massive 2 bedroom at GORGEOUS courtyard building
-No Broker Fee
- Heat included
-Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules)
-Laundry on site
- Blocks from the Heart of Coolidge Corner, T, bus routes and TRADER JOES!
-Available 9/1
- 1 possible parking space available at additional cost
Please respond with your email and a little information about yourself.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289947
Property Id 289947
(RLNE5879215)