32 Mason Ter.

Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite. High cathedral ceilings with Beams and skylights. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors and great southern sunlight that pours in through skylights and a wall of windows with terrific views of the sky, trees and town below. 2 Bedrooms with Double Closets with Lights. Bonus Loft Space: A spiral staircase that brings you to a loft area that could be used as an office, guest or play area. Unit is de-leaded compliant. Full size washer / dryer in the unit, central air conditioning AC and efficient natural gas heating. Large Galley Kitchen with Skylights Overhead, Features: Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Hood, and Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space. Lovely front large new deck and back patio with room to garden or BBQ. Pet Friendly. The T, preschools, Driscoll School, restaurants, shopping, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and a unique network of trails to explore all steps away. A beautiful and private place to call home. Responsive Landlord



Terms: One year lease