Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
32 Mason Ter.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

32 Mason Ter.

32 Mason Terrace · (617) 312-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite. High cathedral ceilings with Beams and skylights. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors and great southern sunlight that pours in through skylights and a wall of windows with terrific views of the sky, trees and town below. 2 Bedrooms with Double Closets with Lights. Bonus Loft Space: A spiral staircase that brings you to a loft area that could be used as an office, guest or play area. Unit is de-leaded compliant. Full size washer / dryer in the unit, central air conditioning AC and efficient natural gas heating. Large Galley Kitchen with Skylights Overhead, Features: Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Hood, and Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space. Lovely front large new deck and back patio with room to garden or BBQ. Pet Friendly. The T, preschools, Driscoll School, restaurants, shopping, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and a unique network of trails to explore all steps away. A beautiful and private place to call home. Responsive Landlord

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Mason Ter. have any available units?
32 Mason Ter. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Mason Ter. have?
Some of 32 Mason Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Mason Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Mason Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Mason Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Mason Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 32 Mason Ter. offer parking?
No, 32 Mason Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Mason Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Mason Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Mason Ter. have a pool?
No, 32 Mason Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Mason Ter. have accessible units?
No, 32 Mason Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Mason Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Mason Ter. has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Mason Ter. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Mason Ter. has units with air conditioning.
