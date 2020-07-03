22 Strathmore Road, Brookline, MA 02445 Cleveland Circle
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Heat and hot water included - Property Id: 169861
- Available 9/1/2020 - Video tour AVAILABLE! - Heat/hot water included - Cats ok - Parking for rent may be available - Near T (Green C/D) - Lovely private Porch - Home office or can be used as extra storage space - Fireplace (Decorative) * One month broker fee applies Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169861 Property Id 169861
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5865383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have any available units?
22 Strathmore Rd 1vc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have?
Some of 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc currently offering any rent specials?
22 Strathmore Rd 1vc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc is pet friendly.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc offer parking?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc offers parking.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have a pool?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have a pool.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have accessible units?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have units with air conditioning.