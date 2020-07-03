All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
22 Strathmore Rd 1vc
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

22 Strathmore Rd 1vc

22 Strathmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Strathmore Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Heat and hot water included - Property Id: 169861

- Available 9/1/2020
- Video tour AVAILABLE!
- Heat/hot water included
- Cats ok
- Parking for rent may be available
- Near T (Green C/D)
- Lovely private Porch
- Home office or can be used as extra storage space
- Fireplace (Decorative)
* One month broker fee applies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169861
Property Id 169861

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have any available units?
22 Strathmore Rd 1vc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have?
Some of 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc currently offering any rent specials?
22 Strathmore Rd 1vc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc is pet friendly.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc offer parking?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc offers parking.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have a pool?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have a pool.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have accessible units?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Strathmore Rd 1vc does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music