Brookline, MA
1857 Beacon st
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:18 PM

1857 Beacon st

1857 Beacon Street · (508) 887-2863
Location

1857 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Spacious, bright garden level 2 bedrooms 2 full bath, 2 parking spots (tandem) in sought-after Beacon Street areas between Washington Sq. and Cleveland Cir. Impressive 9 foot ceilings, gleaming marble floors through out, private entrance, unit air, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of entering your home directly from Beacon Street and parking your two cars right behind your back door. With almost 1200 sq ft of interior living space. Short walk to Green lines C and D, steps to Waldstein Park/Playground. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Beacon st have any available units?
1857 Beacon st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1857 Beacon st have?
Some of 1857 Beacon st's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Beacon st currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Beacon st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Beacon st pet-friendly?
No, 1857 Beacon st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1857 Beacon st offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Beacon st does offer parking.
Does 1857 Beacon st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 Beacon st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Beacon st have a pool?
No, 1857 Beacon st does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Beacon st have accessible units?
No, 1857 Beacon st does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Beacon st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1857 Beacon st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1857 Beacon st have units with air conditioning?
No, 1857 Beacon st does not have units with air conditioning.
