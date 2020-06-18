1857 Beacon st

Amenities

Spacious, bright garden level 2 bedrooms 2 full bath, 2 parking spots (tandem) in sought-after Beacon Street areas between Washington Sq. and Cleveland Cir. Impressive 9 foot ceilings, gleaming marble floors through out, private entrance, unit air, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of entering your home directly from Beacon Street and parking your two cars right behind your back door. With almost 1200 sq ft of interior living space. Short walk to Green lines C and D, steps to Waldstein Park/Playground.