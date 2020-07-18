All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1600 Beacon St Apt 609

1600 Beacon Street · (781) 964-1507
Location

1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1600 Beacon St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1600 Beacon St Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 6th floor unit in the stunning Washington on the Square condo building. The open kitchen showcases granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets. Large living room, great sized bedroom, quality closet space and central AC. Garage parking included! Building features concierge, gym, laundry room and all the shops and restaurants that Washington Square has to offer are right outside the front door!!

Application Fee: $40.00
First Month: $2,450.00
Last Month: $2,450.00
Security: $2,450.00
BROKER FEE: 1 Month (Negotiable)
Move In/Out Fee: $200.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2492411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have any available units?
1600 Beacon St Apt 609 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have?
Some of 1600 Beacon St Apt 609's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Beacon St Apt 609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 offers parking.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have a pool?
No, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St Apt 609 has units with air conditioning.
