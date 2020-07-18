1600 Beacon St Apt 609

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

1600 Beacon St Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 6th floor unit in the stunning Washington on the Square condo building. The open kitchen showcases granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets. Large living room, great sized bedroom, quality closet space and central AC. Garage parking included! Building features concierge, gym, laundry room and all the shops and restaurants that Washington Square has to offer are right outside the front door!!



Application Fee: $40.00

First Month: $2,450.00

Last Month: $2,450.00

Security: $2,450.00

BROKER FEE: 1 Month (Negotiable)

Move In/Out Fee: $200.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2492411)