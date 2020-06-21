154 Harvard St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Sunny Coolidge Corner 3 Bedroom with working Fireplace Available September 1st (9/1) Secure Now, will not last! Due to the COVID19 outbreak, unfortunately there are no in-person rentals. Virtual showings and Remote Rentals Only. All applicants must have very good credit, no exceptions. Very spacious top floor 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment in Coolidge Corner. The apartment receives great sunlight and features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and a porch. Additionally, there is a wood burning fireplace. Cats are ok. This is a great unit and will go fast. Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates. Near Boston University and short bus ride to Longwood Medical Area Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. ID#BG215131743



Terms: One year lease