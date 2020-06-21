All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 154 Harvard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
154 Harvard St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

154 Harvard St.

154 Harvard Street · (617) 942-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

154 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Sunny Coolidge Corner 3 Bedroom with working Fireplace Available September 1st (9/1) Secure Now, will not last! Due to the COVID19 outbreak, unfortunately there are no in-person rentals. Virtual showings and Remote Rentals Only. All applicants must have very good credit, no exceptions. Very spacious top floor 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment in Coolidge Corner. The apartment receives great sunlight and features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and a porch. Additionally, there is a wood burning fireplace. Cats are ok. This is a great unit and will go fast. Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates. Near Boston University and short bus ride to Longwood Medical Area Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. ID#BG215131743

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Harvard St. have any available units?
154 Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 154 Harvard St. have?
Some of 154 Harvard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
154 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Harvard St. is pet friendly.
Does 154 Harvard St. offer parking?
No, 154 Harvard St. does not offer parking.
Does 154 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Harvard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 154 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 154 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 154 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Harvard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Harvard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 154 Harvard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity