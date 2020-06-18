15 University Rd.

Amenities

Cozy one bedroom condo in the heart of washington square - right one the c line, and a short walk to the d line. This unit has a private entrance of of its beautiful historic looking brownstone ! FEATURES INCLUDE; loft space for storage & mirror closet doors in the bedroom, updated bath, kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher and stainless steel sink, and laundry in the building. Heat & hot water are included in the rent. OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT NATURAL LIGHT COMMUTERS DREAM STEP OUT OF YOUR FRONT DOOR AND BE RIGHT NEXT TO BURRO BAR, BARCELONA WINE BAR, CAFE NERO AND THE ABBEY RESTAURANT.