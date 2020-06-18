All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:08 AM

15 University Rd.

15 University Road · (617) 744-4733
Location

15 University Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy one bedroom condo in the heart of washington square - right one the c line, and a short walk to the d line. This unit has a private entrance of of its beautiful historic looking brownstone ! FEATURES INCLUDE; loft space for storage &amp; mirror closet doors in the bedroom, updated bath, kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher and stainless steel sink, and laundry in the building. Heat &amp; hot water are included in the rent. OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT NATURAL LIGHT COMMUTERS DREAM STEP OUT OF YOUR FRONT DOOR AND BE RIGHT NEXT TO BURRO BAR, BARCELONA WINE BAR, CAFE NERO AND THE ABBEY RESTAURANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 University Rd. have any available units?
15 University Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 15 University Rd. have?
Some of 15 University Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 University Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
15 University Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 University Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 University Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 15 University Rd. offer parking?
No, 15 University Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 15 University Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 University Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 University Rd. have a pool?
No, 15 University Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 15 University Rd. have accessible units?
No, 15 University Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 University Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 University Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 University Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 University Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
