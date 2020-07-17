1208 Boylston St

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEES! Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - heat hot water are included, there are no fees, just 1st & last, a cat is welcomed :) Large spacious studio with heat & hot water included. Tons of sun light! The living area is very large. Separate kitchen and bathroom. Small foyer area great for a kitchen table or small couch. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space. Bathroom is large with high ceilings. Located in the Fenway off Park Drive, quick walk to Northeastern University, Berklee School of Music, New England conservatory NEC. 5 minute walk to the Hynes convention T stop on the green line. Quick T ride to Copley, Back Bay, Arlington, Midtown, Downtown, Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Longwood medical, Brigham Circle and Boston University BU, Simmons, Emmanuel College, Emerson, Suffolk and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.