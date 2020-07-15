All apartments in Brookline
119 Westbourne Tr.

119 Westbourne Terrace · No Longer Available
Brookline
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

119 Westbourne Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Complete gut rehab 2018 construction. Hardwood, cac, porch, walk to Driscoll School 10 houses away. Laundry in unit. All utilities are separate. Please see attached floor plan. Kitchen includes Samsung French door refrigerator, Kitchen Aid stainless double electric wall oven, Kitchen Aid stainless steel dishwater, Kitchen Aid garbage disposal, Samsung stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop, LG stainless steel microwave, Kitchen Aid stainless steel wall-mounted range hood, Whirlpool 51-bottle black on stainless wine chiller. Crown moldings, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Radiant heat at lower level. One garage and one open parking spaces, (not tandem).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have any available units?
119 Westbourne Tr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 119 Westbourne Tr. have?
Some of 119 Westbourne Tr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Westbourne Tr. currently offering any rent specials?
119 Westbourne Tr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Westbourne Tr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Westbourne Tr. is pet friendly.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. offer parking?
Yes, 119 Westbourne Tr. offers parking.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Westbourne Tr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have a pool?
Yes, 119 Westbourne Tr. has a pool.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have accessible units?
No, 119 Westbourne Tr. does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Westbourne Tr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Westbourne Tr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Westbourne Tr. does not have units with air conditioning.
