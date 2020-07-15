119 Westbourne Tr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Complete gut rehab 2018 construction. Hardwood, cac, porch, walk to Driscoll School 10 houses away. Laundry in unit. All utilities are separate. Please see attached floor plan. Kitchen includes Samsung French door refrigerator, Kitchen Aid stainless double electric wall oven, Kitchen Aid stainless steel dishwater, Kitchen Aid garbage disposal, Samsung stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop, LG stainless steel microwave, Kitchen Aid stainless steel wall-mounted range hood, Whirlpool 51-bottle black on stainless wine chiller. Crown moldings, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Radiant heat at lower level. One garage and one open parking spaces, (not tandem). Complete gut rehab 2018 construction. Hardwood, cac, porch, walk to Driscoll School 10 houses away. Laundry in unit. All utilities are separate. Please see attached floor plan. Kitchen includes Samsung French door refrigerator, Kitchen Aid stainless double electric wall oven, Kitchen Aid stainless steel dishwater, Kitchen Aid garbage disposal, Samsung stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop, LG stainless steel microwave, Kitchen Aid stainless steel wall-mounted range hood, Whirlpool 51-bottle black on stainless wine chiller. Crown moldings, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Radiant heat at lower level. One garage and one open parking spaces, (not tandem).