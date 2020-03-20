All apartments in Brookline
109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3

109 Heath Street · (617) 566-3100
Location

109 Heath Street, Brookline, MA 02467
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Spacious Apartment on Heath Street- Recently Updated!- No Fee - Why wait? Can do a May 1st or September 1st lease start date! This property is centrally located, newly renovated, and managed by professionals who care. The 3 bed and 1 bath open layout is designed to radiate warm natural light throughout the entire apartment, while also presenting the feeling of a refreshing new home. Give us a call or send a quick email. Let us know you're interested, and we'll do the work.. without the broker's fee.

Unit features: Three spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, renovated kitchen and private deck. Easy commute to campus, hospitals, MBTA and nightlife.

Call Today!
Office: 617-566-3100 Email: office@longwoodboston.com

(RLNE2438191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have any available units?
109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
