Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

109 HEATH STREET Condo Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Spacious Apartment on Heath Street- Recently Updated!- No Fee - Why wait? Can do a May 1st or September 1st lease start date! This property is centrally located, newly renovated, and managed by professionals who care. The 3 bed and 1 bath open layout is designed to radiate warm natural light throughout the entire apartment, while also presenting the feeling of a refreshing new home. Give us a call or send a quick email. Let us know you're interested, and we'll do the work.. without the broker's fee.



Unit features: Three spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, renovated kitchen and private deck. Easy commute to campus, hospitals, MBTA and nightlife.



Office: 617-566-3100 Email: office@longwoodboston.com



(RLNE2438191)