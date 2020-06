Amenities

Completely renovated studio apartment at the corner of Beacon St. and Carlton in Brookline's St. Mary's neighborhood. Beautiful new bath with floor to ceiling tile, new kitchen, wired for TV and internet. Heat & hot water included. Terrific location near Whole Foods on Beacon St, T stop right outside your front door. Available 8/1 or 9/1. Dog friendly!!!



Terms: One year lease