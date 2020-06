Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Dramatic Brick and beam loft 1 bedroom with 12 ft ceilings in a full service luxury Court Square Press Building. Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in unit laundry are featured in the condo. The rent includes 1 garage parking spot and use of all of the complex amenities: 24/7 concierge, gym, pool terrace and gas grills. Located across from the red line Broadway T stop and steps to the vibrant retail and restaurants in S. Boston



Terms: One year lease