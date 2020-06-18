All apartments in Boston
839 Beacon St.

839 Beacon Street · (518) 423-0309
Location

839 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Introducing 839 Beacon Street. Located in the Heart of Fenway, be the first to live in this Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom apartment. Units will offer stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, washer/dryer in-unit, and central A/C. The building features a common lounge with a kitchenette, a private conference room, a fitness center, and a common green space. Garage parking is available for an additional cost. Enquire today about how you can make one of Boston's best neighborhoods your new home. Expected completion of February 2020. Garage Parking available for $250/mo. Dogs under 25lbs and cats ok, sorry no undergraduate students.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Beacon St. have any available units?
839 Beacon St. has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Beacon St. have?
Some of 839 Beacon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
839 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 839 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 839 Beacon St. does offer parking.
Does 839 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Beacon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 839 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 839 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 839 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
