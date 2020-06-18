839 Beacon St.

Amenities

Introducing 839 Beacon Street. Located in the Heart of Fenway, be the first to live in this Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom apartment. Units will offer stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, washer/dryer in-unit, and central A/C. The building features a common lounge with a kitchenette, a private conference room, a fitness center, and a common green space. Garage parking is available for an additional cost. Enquire today about how you can make one of Boston's best neighborhoods your new home. Expected completion of February 2020. Garage Parking available for $250/mo. Dogs under 25lbs and cats ok, sorry no undergraduate students.



Terms: One year lease