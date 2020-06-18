7 Zamora Court, Boston, MA 02130 Jamaica Hills - Pond
RB 88 This spacious three bedroom one bathroom apartment in a two-family home features a living room dining room sunroom and newly renovated kitchen with appliances including a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space. There is ample closet space ceiling lighting french doors in-unit laundry and storage available in basement. Water cable and internet are included. Off-street parking. This apartment is a five minute drive to the Jackson Square Train Station. Also near Jamaica Pond and entire Emerald Necklace: perfect for walking and running and enjoying the outdoors. This apartment is furnished and a short term lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
