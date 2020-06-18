Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

RB 88 This spacious three bedroom one bathroom apartment in a two-family home features a living room dining room sunroom and newly renovated kitchen with appliances including a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space. There is ample closet space ceiling lighting french doors in-unit laundry and storage available in basement. Water cable and internet are included. Off-street parking. This apartment is a five minute drive to the Jackson Square Train Station. Also near Jamaica Pond and entire Emerald Necklace: perfect for walking and running and enjoying the outdoors. This apartment is furnished and a short term lease.