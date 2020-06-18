All apartments in Boston
7 Zamora
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

7 Zamora

7 Zamora Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Zamora Court, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
RB 88 This spacious three bedroom one bathroom apartment in a two-family home features a living room dining room sunroom and newly renovated kitchen with appliances including a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space. There is ample closet space ceiling lighting french doors in-unit laundry and storage available in basement. Water cable and internet are included. Off-street parking. This apartment is a five minute drive to the Jackson Square Train Station. Also near Jamaica Pond and entire Emerald Necklace: perfect for walking and running and enjoying the outdoors. This apartment is furnished and a short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Zamora have any available units?
7 Zamora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Zamora have?
Some of 7 Zamora's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Zamora currently offering any rent specials?
7 Zamora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Zamora pet-friendly?
No, 7 Zamora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Zamora offer parking?
Yes, 7 Zamora does offer parking.
Does 7 Zamora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Zamora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Zamora have a pool?
No, 7 Zamora does not have a pool.
Does 7 Zamora have accessible units?
No, 7 Zamora does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Zamora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Zamora has units with dishwashers.
