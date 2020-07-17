7 Carolina Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Luxurious full gut renovated 4bd/2ba top-floor unit in the fabulous Jamaica Plains! Unit is extremely close to Green Street and Forest Hills station. Everything in the unit is new. Spacious rooms, entertaining open layout, new central A/C, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two new full baths and a beautifully equipped eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops, plus all new SS appliances. Newly-constructed back porch. Non coin-op W/D in-unit. No pets. Available: September 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease