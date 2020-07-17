All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

7 Carolina Ave.

7 Carolina Avenue · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Carolina Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Luxurious full gut renovated 4bd/2ba top-floor unit in the fabulous Jamaica Plains! Unit is extremely close to Green Street and Forest Hills station. Everything in the unit is new. Spacious rooms, entertaining open layout, new central A/C, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two new full baths and a beautifully equipped eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops, plus all new SS appliances. Newly-constructed back porch. Non coin-op W/D in-unit. No pets. Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Carolina Ave. have any available units?
7 Carolina Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Carolina Ave. have?
Some of 7 Carolina Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Carolina Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Carolina Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Carolina Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Carolina Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Carolina Ave. offer parking?
No, 7 Carolina Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Carolina Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Carolina Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Carolina Ave. have a pool?
No, 7 Carolina Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Carolina Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7 Carolina Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Carolina Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Carolina Ave. has units with dishwashers.
