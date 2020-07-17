7 Carolina Ave.

Amenities
Luxurious full gut renovated 4bd/2ba top-floor unit in the fabulous Jamaica Plains! Unit is extremely close to Green Street and Forest Hills station. Everything in the unit is new. Spacious rooms, entertaining open layout, new central A/C, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two new full baths and a beautifully equipped eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops, plus all new SS appliances. Newly-constructed back porch. Non coin-op W/D in-unit. No pets. Available: September 1, 2020
Terms: One year lease