630 Centre Street - 3, #3

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHORT TERM! Available NOW through Aug 2020!



Large 2-Room Studio w/eat-in sized kitchen and great character! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Heat, Hot Water & Electric). Coin-op Laundry and ample storage in basement.



1st month's rent ($1,600), Security Deposit ($1,600) and Full Realtor Fee ($1,600). Good credit required. No smoking and no dogs, 1 cat okay.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a your desired move in date and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is**

Location:

Excellent Central JP location, so you are close to many of the great restaurants, cafes, and retail shops that JP has to offer. # 39 Bus stop is right outside your door step with easy access to Forest Hills, Back Bay T-station, or Longwood Medical! You are an easy 5-10 minute walk to the Green Street T station and Jamaica Pond.