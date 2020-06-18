All apartments in Boston
630 Centre Street - 3, #3
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:06 AM

630 Centre Street - 3, #3

630 Centre St · (617) 522-9400
Location

630 Centre St, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHORT TERM! Available NOW through Aug 2020!

Large 2-Room Studio w/eat-in sized kitchen and great character! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Heat, Hot Water & Electric). Coin-op Laundry and ample storage in basement.

1st month's rent ($1,600), Security Deposit ($1,600) and Full Realtor Fee ($1,600). Good credit required. No smoking and no dogs, 1 cat okay.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a your desired move in date and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is**
Location:
Excellent Central JP location, so you are close to many of the great restaurants, cafes, and retail shops that JP has to offer. # 39 Bus stop is right outside your door step with easy access to Forest Hills, Back Bay T-station, or Longwood Medical! You are an easy 5-10 minute walk to the Green Street T station and Jamaica Pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have any available units?
630 Centre Street - 3, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
630 Centre Street - 3, #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 is pet friendly.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 offer parking?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not offer parking.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have a pool?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have accessible units?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Centre Street - 3, #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
