Newly remodeled, pet-friendly, spacious 3 bedroom apartment. This penthouse level unit features a modern open floor plan with gorgeous blue kitchen cabinets, spacious granite countertops, a dishwasher & stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom with a stunning serene tiled standing shower. Less than a mile to both the Orange & Green Line stations with several bus lines in the area as well. Locals know about the amazing restaurants ranging from Cuban to Ethiopian and amazing pizza joints. Have your pick of groceries with both Whole Foods and Stop & Shop supermarkets nearby and the convenience a 7/11 as well. Call to schedule a showing. Se Habla Espanol