Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

57 Mozart

57 Mozart Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Mozart Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly, spacious 3 bedroom apartment. This penthouse level unit features a modern open floor plan with gorgeous blue kitchen cabinets, spacious granite countertops, a dishwasher & stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom with a stunning serene tiled standing shower. Less than a mile to both the Orange & Green Line stations with several bus lines in the area as well. Locals know about the amazing restaurants ranging from Cuban to Ethiopian and amazing pizza joints. Have your pick of groceries with both Whole Foods and Stop & Shop supermarkets nearby and the convenience a 7/11 as well. Call to schedule a showing. Se Habla Espanol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Mozart have any available units?
57 Mozart has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Mozart have?
Some of 57 Mozart's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Mozart currently offering any rent specials?
57 Mozart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Mozart pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Mozart is pet friendly.
Does 57 Mozart offer parking?
No, 57 Mozart does not offer parking.
Does 57 Mozart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Mozart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Mozart have a pool?
No, 57 Mozart does not have a pool.
Does 57 Mozart have accessible units?
No, 57 Mozart does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Mozart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Mozart has units with dishwashers.
