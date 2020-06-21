56 Harvest St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location,location,location! Conveniently located on the Dorchester/South Boston Line, this newly renovated spacious 3 bedroom unit is close to Andrew Square Red line, JFK T, UMASS, The expressways I-93 and MasspIke, Castle Island, & Shopping. Featuring beautiful eat-in kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel fridge and stylish backsplash. Good size bedrooms with big closets. Sunny living room. Enjoy the beautiful summer breeze from your private back porch! Nice laminate & hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer in basement (non coin-operated), resident permit street parking right out front. References Required, Good Credit a must! 1st, last and 1 month broker fee due from tenant before moving in. Available NOW!



Terms: One year lease