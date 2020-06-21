All apartments in Boston
56 Harvest St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

56 Harvest St.

56 Harvest Street · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Harvest Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location,location,location! Conveniently located on the Dorchester/South Boston Line, this newly renovated spacious 3 bedroom unit is close to Andrew Square Red line, JFK T, UMASS, The expressways I-93 and MasspIke, Castle Island, & Shopping. Featuring beautiful eat-in kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel fridge and stylish backsplash. Good size bedrooms with big closets. Sunny living room. Enjoy the beautiful summer breeze from your private back porch! Nice laminate & hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer in basement (non coin-operated), resident permit street parking right out front. References Required, Good Credit a must! 1st, last and 1 month broker fee due from tenant before moving in. Available NOW!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Harvest St. have any available units?
56 Harvest St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Harvest St. have?
Some of 56 Harvest St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Harvest St. currently offering any rent specials?
56 Harvest St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Harvest St. pet-friendly?
No, 56 Harvest St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 Harvest St. offer parking?
No, 56 Harvest St. does not offer parking.
Does 56 Harvest St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Harvest St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Harvest St. have a pool?
No, 56 Harvest St. does not have a pool.
Does 56 Harvest St. have accessible units?
No, 56 Harvest St. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Harvest St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Harvest St. does not have units with dishwashers.
