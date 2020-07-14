55 Park Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

14 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 1 BR Split w/Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen & Bathroom, Lots of Closet Space, Hot Water Incl., Laundry in Building student Ok.



This Park Drive building is in the heart of the Fenway and Kenmore Area. The neighborhood is central to BU as well as other prestigious academic institutions. It is also close to the beautiful and historic Fenway Park, Longwood Medical Area, Back Bay and Newbury Street.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/boston-ma?lid=13482435



(RLNE5903290)