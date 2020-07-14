All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
55 Park Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

55 Park Drive

55 Park Drive · (617) 229-8234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
14 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 1 BR Split w/Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen & Bathroom, Lots of Closet Space, Hot Water Incl., Laundry in Building student Ok.

This Park Drive building is in the heart of the Fenway and Kenmore Area. The neighborhood is central to BU as well as other prestigious academic institutions. It is also close to the beautiful and historic Fenway Park, Longwood Medical Area, Back Bay and Newbury Street.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/boston-ma?lid=13482435

(RLNE5903290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Park Drive have any available units?
55 Park Drive has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Park Drive have?
Some of 55 Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 55 Park Drive offer parking?
No, 55 Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 55 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 55 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 55 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
