Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator internet access

5D Available 07/01/20 Live the full Boston experience in this renovated sky palace! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters and Bosch appliances, large living room with HUGE windows overlooking Beacon Street, two equal bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout and heat and hot water are included. DOn't miss this one and call me today for your showing!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5572483)