Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

484 Commonwealth Ave.

484 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 699-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

484 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious and bright one bedroom in a professionally managed brick building in the Heart of Kenmore Square, available 6/1! This lovely unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows, great light, a good size living room and bedroom and a galley kitchen that is separate from the living space. There's laundry in the building and this location is steps away from Back Bay, The Fenway, Longwood Medical Area and a short train ride to Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
484 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 484 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
484 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 484 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 484 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 484 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 484 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
