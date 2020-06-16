484 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and bright one bedroom in a professionally managed brick building in the Heart of Kenmore Square, available 6/1! This lovely unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows, great light, a good size living room and bedroom and a galley kitchen that is separate from the living space. There's laundry in the building and this location is steps away from Back Bay, The Fenway, Longwood Medical Area and a short train ride to Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease