Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

466 Commonwealth Ave.

466 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

466 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Spacious, completely renovated, floor-through 3 bedroom condo in Kenmore square. This front facing unit features refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new flooring. Renovated bath with new vanity, mirror and new flooring. Huge bedrooms with ample closet space. Decorative fireplace. Enjoy breathtaking views from the common roof deck. Laundry room conveniently located in the building. Superb location in Kenmore Square close to BU and Longwood. The T is just steps away. Close to shopping, nightlife, Newbury St, The Charles River and Fenway Park. Email Kim at kmiles@charlesgaterealty.com for video.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
466 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 466 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
466 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 466 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 466 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 466 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 466 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
