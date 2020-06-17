466 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Spacious, completely renovated, floor-through 3 bedroom condo in Kenmore square. This front facing unit features refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new flooring. Renovated bath with new vanity, mirror and new flooring. Huge bedrooms with ample closet space. Decorative fireplace. Enjoy breathtaking views from the common roof deck. Laundry room conveniently located in the building. Superb location in Kenmore Square close to BU and Longwood. The T is just steps away. Close to shopping, nightlife, Newbury St, The Charles River and Fenway Park. Email Kim at kmiles@charlesgaterealty.com for video.



Terms: One year lease