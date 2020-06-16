All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

46 Westland Ave # 203

46 Westland Avenue · (413) 313-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3900 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Three Bedroom apartment with 3 large equal sized bedrooms, oversized foyer, updated kitchen and bathroom!!! Heat and hot water included. Great Location..Easy access to T lines, Northeastern University, Berklee College of Music and other area schools, Longwood Medical, Whole Foods, Symphony Hall, parks, shops, restaurants and so much more!!! Professionally managed building with onsite laundry.
Reduced Security Deposit!! Schedule a showing today!

NO BROKER FEE

MOVE IN FOR 9/1 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3345752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have any available units?
46 Westland Ave # 203 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 46 Westland Ave # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
46 Westland Ave # 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Westland Ave # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 offer parking?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 does not offer parking.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Westland Ave # 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have a pool?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 does not have a pool.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have accessible units?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Westland Ave # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Westland Ave # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
