455 Park Dr 1vc

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Short walk to BU, heat/hot water inc, Longwood NEU - Property Id: 251973



- Available for immediate move in, 3/1, 4/1, 5/1, 6/1

- Recently renovated, beautiful 2 bedroom apartment close to BU, NEU, Berklee, Boston Conservatory, Longwood

- Heat and hot water included

**Video tour available

- Text/email to schedule a showing or a video tour, thanks!

* One month broker fee applies

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251973

Property Id 251973



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5674302)