All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 455 Park Dr 1vc.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
455 Park Dr 1vc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

455 Park Dr 1vc

455 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

455 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Short walk to BU, heat/hot water inc, Longwood NEU - Property Id: 251973

- Available for immediate move in, 3/1, 4/1, 5/1, 6/1
- Recently renovated, beautiful 2 bedroom apartment close to BU, NEU, Berklee, Boston Conservatory, Longwood
- Heat and hot water included
**Video tour available
- Text/email to schedule a showing or a video tour, thanks!
* One month broker fee applies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251973
Property Id 251973

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Park Dr 1vc have any available units?
455 Park Dr 1vc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Park Dr 1vc have?
Some of 455 Park Dr 1vc's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Park Dr 1vc currently offering any rent specials?
455 Park Dr 1vc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Park Dr 1vc pet-friendly?
No, 455 Park Dr 1vc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 455 Park Dr 1vc offer parking?
No, 455 Park Dr 1vc does not offer parking.
Does 455 Park Dr 1vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Park Dr 1vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Park Dr 1vc have a pool?
No, 455 Park Dr 1vc does not have a pool.
Does 455 Park Dr 1vc have accessible units?
No, 455 Park Dr 1vc does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Park Dr 1vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Park Dr 1vc has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College