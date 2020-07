40 East Pier Dr. (Beacon B7)

Amenities

Unbelievable spectacular city views: inside and outside from your private balcony! Rent Price: $5,295-$6,475 Full Downtown & Harbor Views Now offering 2 MONTHS FREE on an 18-21mo lease for this apartment 2bds, Private Den, 2 full baths, wraparound balcony, direct city and harbor views New apartments are available. View the listing description for specific details about move-in time, price and specials such as no broker fee and 1-2 months of free rent. Some Amenities Include: WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES 42" ESPRESSO CABINETRY KITCHEN ISLANDS AVAILABLE IN MOST HOMES HARDWOOD-STYLE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM FLOORING BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME OVERSIZED WINDOWS PROVIDE AMPLE NATURAL LIGHT HARBOR VIEWS AVAILABLE IN SELECT HOMES BALCONIES AVAILABLE IN MANY HOMES 9' CEILINGS 10' ON FIRST FLOOR PENDANT LIGHTING AND UNDER-CABINET LIGHTING IN ADDITION, THE BEACON COLLECTION, COMING MARCH 2018 WILL FEATURE: CAESARSTONE COUNTERTOPS WITH SLATE BACKSPLASHES TWO-TONED CABINETRY ADDING STYLE TO YOUR KITCHEN HARDWOOD-STYLE PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT MOEN FIXTURES IN THE BATHROOMS *Rents Subject to Change *Lease Terms Flexible (Prices vary depending on lease length) *Ask about specials (text 626.788.2533 with unit #, rent price and move-in date)



Terms: One year lease