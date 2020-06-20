39 Forest St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Electricity is Included with this Second Floor Roxbury Brownstone. Freshly-Painted Interior Includes an Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry and Brand-New Appliances,.... Plus a Spacious, Sun-Drenched Living Room with French Doors and Built-in Mantle. Lead Paint Certification is on Hand!! Two Larger and One Smaller-Sized Bedroom Suite are Cable-Friendly, Offer Good Closets, and are Laid with Natural Hardwood Floors. The Ceramic-Tiled Full Bathroom with Newer Finishes Runs Off of a Long, Center Hallway Which Conveniently Supplies 2 Closets. Onsite Laundry and Off-Street Parking are Not Available. Super Close to I-93, Dudley/Nubian Square, South Bay Mall, Boston Medical Center, Local Universities, Shops, and Restaurants, and Just Blocks From a Local Bus Stop with Routes 15, 41, and 45 to Fields Corner, JFK/UMass, and Franklin Field Respectively. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Good References Required.



Terms: One year lease