Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

39 Forest St.

39 Forest Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

39 Forest Street, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Electricity is Included with this Second Floor Roxbury Brownstone. Freshly-Painted Interior Includes an Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry and Brand-New Appliances,.... Plus a Spacious, Sun-Drenched Living Room with French Doors and Built-in Mantle. Lead Paint Certification is on Hand!! Two Larger and One Smaller-Sized Bedroom Suite are Cable-Friendly, Offer Good Closets, and are Laid with Natural Hardwood Floors. The Ceramic-Tiled Full Bathroom with Newer Finishes Runs Off of a Long, Center Hallway Which Conveniently Supplies 2 Closets. Onsite Laundry and Off-Street Parking are Not Available. Super Close to I-93, Dudley/Nubian Square, South Bay Mall, Boston Medical Center, Local Universities, Shops, and Restaurants, and Just Blocks From a Local Bus Stop with Routes 15, 41, and 45 to Fields Corner, JFK/UMass, and Franklin Field Respectively. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Good References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Forest St. have any available units?
39 Forest St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Forest St. have?
Some of 39 Forest St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Forest St. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Forest St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Forest St. pet-friendly?
No, 39 Forest St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Forest St. offer parking?
Yes, 39 Forest St. does offer parking.
Does 39 Forest St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Forest St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Forest St. have a pool?
No, 39 Forest St. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Forest St. have accessible units?
No, 39 Forest St. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Forest St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Forest St. does not have units with dishwashers.
