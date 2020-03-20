All apartments in Boston
38 Bradford St.

38 Bradford Street · (617) 789-4445
Location

38 Bradford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location: Bradford Street is off Shawmut Avenue. This area is a block away from Tremont Street, across the street from the Silver Line, and about an 8 minute walk to Copley. Interiors: High victorian ceilings, updated kitchens, large bedrooms, big living rooms, and multiple bathrooms make up the 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in this building. Each apartment is on 2 floors of a converted brownstown. This layout offers maximum space and comfort. Please call our office for more precise information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Bradford St. have any available units?
38 Bradford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 38 Bradford St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Bradford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Bradford St. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Bradford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 38 Bradford St. offer parking?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Bradford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Bradford St. have a pool?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Bradford St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Bradford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Bradford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Bradford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
