38 Bradford St.

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Location: Bradford Street is off Shawmut Avenue. This area is a block away from Tremont Street, across the street from the Silver Line, and about an 8 minute walk to Copley. Interiors: High victorian ceilings, updated kitchens, large bedrooms, big living rooms, and multiple bathrooms make up the 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in this building. Each apartment is on 2 floors of a converted brownstown. This layout offers maximum space and comfort. Please call our office for more precise information.



Terms: One year lease