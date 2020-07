Amenities

This charming studio is found in the historic Knowlton Mansion. You’ll be greeted in the entry way by an original mosaic foyer and a stunning pineapple stair case. Studio features hardwood floors, bay windows with incredible light. New kitchen offers quartz counters, porcelain floor and stainless appliances. The restored bath boasts museum quality art deco tiles and washer/dryer. The rent includes heat, hot water and electricity.



