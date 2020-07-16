Amenities

342 Meridian Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. A truly one-of-a-kind three bedroom penthouse apartment in East Boston, totally redone in 2014 with a new kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, and awesome details like exposed brick. Only a short walk to the Maverick Square blue line stop, a three minute walk to the Shaw's supermarket, and 12 minutes to downtown Boston according to google maps. A back deck with VIEWS of Boston, and laundry in building- this will not last! [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3627798 ]