Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:00 PM

342 Meridian Street

342 Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

342 Meridian Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
342 Meridian Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. A truly one-of-a-kind three bedroom penthouse apartment in East Boston, totally redone in 2014 with a new kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, and awesome details like exposed brick. Only a short walk to the Maverick Square blue line stop, a three minute walk to the Shaw's supermarket, and 12 minutes to downtown Boston according to google maps. A back deck with VIEWS of Boston, and laundry in building- this will not last! [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3627798 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Meridian Street have any available units?
342 Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Meridian Street have?
Some of 342 Meridian Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Meridian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Meridian Street is pet friendly.
Does 342 Meridian Street offer parking?
No, 342 Meridian Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 342 Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 342 Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
