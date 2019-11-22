34 Orkney Rd Unit 2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

View our virtual tour: https://3dapartment.com/embed/3473



FREE MAY RENT! Updated 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Cleveland Circle. Unit is located just steps from many restaurants, shops, laundromats, Green Line T Station and Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout. Radiators with oil heat and oil powered hot water. Lease through 8/31/2021. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable



(RLNE5783053)