All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
34 Orkney Rd Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

34 Orkney Rd Unit 2

34 Orkney Road · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 Orkney Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1 bath, $4250 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
View our virtual tour: https://3dapartment.com/embed/3473

FREE MAY RENT! Updated 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Cleveland Circle. Unit is located just steps from many restaurants, shops, laundromats, Green Line T Station and Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout. Radiators with oil heat and oil powered hot water. Lease through 8/31/2021. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable

(RLNE5783053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have?
Some of 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34 Orkney Rd Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity