34 Orkney Rd Unit 2

View our virtual tour: https://3dapartment.com/embed/3473
FREE MAY RENT! Updated 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Cleveland Circle. Unit is located just steps from many restaurants, shops, laundromats, Green Line T Station and Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout. Radiators with oil heat and oil powered hot water. Lease through 8/31/2021. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable
(RLNE5783053)