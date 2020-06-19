254- (252) Newbury St.

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE APRIL- $3000 for A 12 Month Lease - This is an amazing 1 bedroom apartment at the heart of Back Bay. Hardwood floors throughout. Working professionals welcome! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.



Terms: One year lease