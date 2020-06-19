All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 254- (252) Newbury St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
254- (252) Newbury St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:11 AM

254- (252) Newbury St.

252 Newbury Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

252 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE APRIL- $3000 for A 12 Month Lease - This is an amazing 1 bedroom apartment at the heart of Back Bay. Hardwood floors throughout. Working professionals welcome! Cats ok! No Dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have any available units?
254- (252) Newbury St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 254- (252) Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
254- (252) Newbury St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254- (252) Newbury St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 254- (252) Newbury St. is pet friendly.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. offer parking?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not offer parking.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254- (252) Newbury St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 254- (252) Newbury St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 254- (252) Newbury St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity