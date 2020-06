Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet range

2BD on West Roxbury/ Dedham Line - 2BD apartment for rent in West Roxbury located on first floor of condo building. New floors and carpeting recently installed. Has 1.5 bath and off street assigned parking for one vehicle. Has hookups for stackable washer and dryer. Central A/C.



One year lease- First, and security prior to moving in. Must have good credit and we verify employment and salary as well as doing landlord references All applicants must pay a $30 application fee.



No pets and no smoking.



Showings are by appointment only.

(RLNE3857418)