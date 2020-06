229 West 3rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*** CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1.5 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WITH CITY VIEWS AND JUST BLOCKS TO BROADWAY STATION! SPACIOUS BI-LEVEL UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE/SS GALLEY KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, MODERN BATHROOMS, STORAGE AND TWO DECKS OFFERING CITY VIEWS. PREMIER LOCATION JUST BLOCKS TO BROADWAY STATION, SEAPORT DISTRICT, PARKS, FOODIES MARKET, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease