22 Mt Hood Rd

22 Mount Hood Road · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Mount Hood Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Move in ASAP OR JULY 1st - there is no fee! No security deposit, just first and last to move in! No application fee either Large 3 bedroom with large living room, there are 3 big bedrooms with nice closets, large living room, ample closet space, huge eat in kitchen fits a table, tons of closets throughout, nice hardwood floors, great cabinet space and counter space, heat and hot water are included with the rent, tons of space in the apartment, laundry in the basement operated by card system, amazing location you can walk to the Wholefoods supermarket just 2 blocks away, near the B line and also walking distance to the C and D line in Brookline in 10 minutes. Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street across from the Washington Street T stop on the B line train. Quick walk to Washington Square Brookline C train and also the D line in 10 minutes. Take the T ride to Hynes convention, Newbury street, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, BU, BC, Kenmore, Harvard Avenue, Packard's corner, Downtown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have any available units?
22 Mt Hood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 22 Mt Hood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mt Hood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mt Hood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Mt Hood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd offer parking?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have a pool?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have accessible units?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Mt Hood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Mt Hood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
