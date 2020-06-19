All apartments in Boston
22 Beethoven Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

22 Beethoven Street

22 Beethoven Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Beethoven Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beethoven Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02119 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated in 2016. Brand new, gut rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/ dryer in the unit. There is a shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3526293 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Beethoven Street have any available units?
22 Beethoven Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Beethoven Street have?
Some of 22 Beethoven Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Beethoven Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Beethoven Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Beethoven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Beethoven Street is pet friendly.
Does 22 Beethoven Street offer parking?
No, 22 Beethoven Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Beethoven Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Beethoven Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Beethoven Street have a pool?
No, 22 Beethoven Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Beethoven Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Beethoven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Beethoven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Beethoven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
