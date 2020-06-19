22 Beethoven Street

Amenities

Beethoven Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02119 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated in 2016. Brand new, gut rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/ dryer in the unit. There is a shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3526293 ]