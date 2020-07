Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST 2020. LANDLORD PAYS FULL BROKER FEE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BEFORE MAY 1ST! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE, INQUIRE WITHIN! Studio apartment on Commonwealth in Brighton available for July 1st. Heat & hot water included in rent. Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Laundry in building. Cat friendly. No undergrad students. Landlord pays full broker fee with a lease signed before May 1st. Ask about our virtual tour!