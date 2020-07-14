All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 PM

1692 Washington St

1692 Washington Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1692 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms for rent in the historic South End. Renovated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and Bertazzoni range. Open floor plan kitchen flowing into the dining area and living room. Enjoy a master bedroom with en-suit bathroom outfitted recently with new marble tiles and custom glass walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, great for home office, nursery, guest bed or extra bedrooms. Open the kitchen door and have 200+ square feet of patio space for grilling, outdoor dining area, play space for children, and direct access to one off-street parking space additional! In-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and hardwood flooring throughout. Inquire for 3D virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 Washington St have any available units?
1692 Washington St has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 Washington St have?
Some of 1692 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1692 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 1692 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1692 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1692 Washington St offers parking.
Does 1692 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1692 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 Washington St have a pool?
No, 1692 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1692 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1692 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1692 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
