1692 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms for rent in the historic South End. Renovated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and Bertazzoni range. Open floor plan kitchen flowing into the dining area and living room. Enjoy a master bedroom with en-suit bathroom outfitted recently with new marble tiles and custom glass walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, great for home office, nursery, guest bed or extra bedrooms. Open the kitchen door and have 200+ square feet of patio space for grilling, outdoor dining area, play space for children, and direct access to one off-street parking space additional! In-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and hardwood flooring throughout. Inquire for 3D virtual tour.