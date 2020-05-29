All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1613 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1613 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 6:54 PM

1613 Commonwealth Avenue

1613 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1613 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
1613 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #17, Boston, MA 02135 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. RENOVATED, LARGE, CORNER studio on second floor facing Washington St. Available August 1st. Six windows w/3 exposures: lots of natural light. A one bedroom alternative: large enough to fit couch, bed, dresser & desk. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and room for a small table/chairs. Good sized closets. Hardwood floors, high ceilings. Professionally managed building with intercom and elevator. Heat/hot water included. Laundry (with new machines) in building. Near Whole Foods, on Green line (T) and bus routes to colleges, hospitals, shops. Pets negotiable for extra fee. No undergrads. First month rent can be paid on moving date. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! * VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST * [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594412 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1613 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1613 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1613 Commonwealth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity