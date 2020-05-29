Amenities

1613 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #17, Boston, MA 02135 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. RENOVATED, LARGE, CORNER studio on second floor facing Washington St. Available August 1st. Six windows w/3 exposures: lots of natural light. A one bedroom alternative: large enough to fit couch, bed, dresser & desk. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and room for a small table/chairs. Good sized closets. Hardwood floors, high ceilings. Professionally managed building with intercom and elevator. Heat/hot water included. Laundry (with new machines) in building. Near Whole Foods, on Green line (T) and bus routes to colleges, hospitals, shops. Pets negotiable for extra fee. No undergrads. First month rent can be paid on moving date. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! * VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST * [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594412 ]