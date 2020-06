Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Stunning new renovation just seconds away from Cleveland Circle. This beautiful four bed-plus-office is ideal for those looking to be close to the city, but away from the noise. Open kitchen-living room-dining room with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Two-door refrigerator with bottom freezer. New flooring throughout. Laundry in unit.