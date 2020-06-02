1379 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Great deal on this JULY NO BROKER FEE one-bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a well-managed building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston Village. Just steps to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 bus, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Rent includes heat and hot water and apartment features hardwood floors, renovated eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and updated appliances including dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, plenty of closet space. GREAT deal for a wonderful apartment. NO FEE! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease