1379 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:00 PM

1379 Commonwealth Ave.

1379 Commonwealth Avenue · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1379 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great deal on this JULY NO BROKER FEE one-bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a well-managed building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston Village. Just steps to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 bus, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Rent includes heat and hot water and apartment features hardwood floors, renovated eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and updated appliances including dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, plenty of closet space. GREAT deal for a wonderful apartment. NO FEE! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1379 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1379 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1379 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
