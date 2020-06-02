1379 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities
Great deal on this JULY NO BROKER FEE one-bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a well-managed building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston Village. Just steps to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 bus, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Rent includes heat and hot water and apartment features hardwood floors, renovated eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and updated appliances including dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, plenty of closet space. GREAT deal for a wonderful apartment. NO FEE! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com
Terms: One year lease