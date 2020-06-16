1313 Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking garage

Rarely available loft-style 3-bedroom apartment in landmark Wilkes Passage building. This recently renovated, south-facing home comes with an open-concept living space. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, quartz countertops, and a large island with a convenient breakfast bar facing the sunny living/dining area. The master-suite has an extravagant walk-in closet/dressing room, and a completely renovated master bath with a double sink vanity, a new standup glass shower, and an additional sitting area. Spacious second and third bedrooms, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors throughout complete this unit. Central A/C, heat and hot water, and one full in-building garage parking space available for additional $300. Wilkes Passage offers 24-hour concierge, on-site management, and landscaped terrace and roof deck. Flexible move-in. Inquire for virtual tour.