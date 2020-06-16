All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1313 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1313 Washington Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

1313 Washington Street

1313 Washington Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1313 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
garage
Rarely available loft-style 3-bedroom apartment in landmark Wilkes Passage building. This recently renovated, south-facing home comes with an open-concept living space. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, quartz countertops, and a large island with a convenient breakfast bar facing the sunny living/dining area. The master-suite has an extravagant walk-in closet/dressing room, and a completely renovated master bath with a double sink vanity, a new standup glass shower, and an additional sitting area. Spacious second and third bedrooms, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors throughout complete this unit. Central A/C, heat and hot water, and one full in-building garage parking space available for additional $300. Wilkes Passage offers 24-hour concierge, on-site management, and landscaped terrace and roof deck. Flexible move-in. Inquire for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Washington Street have any available units?
1313 Washington Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Washington Street have?
Some of 1313 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1313 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 1313 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1313 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity