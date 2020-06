Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Unit is bright and sunny, due in part to the large skylights. Large windows add more natural light. Central air keeps the place cool in the summertime. Kitchen is modern and updated with a dishwasher/disposal. Bathroom is newly renovated with a modern touch. Bedrooms and living rooms have hardwood floors. Tile in the kitchen. Sits a few hundred yards from the Green Line.